Jenn Tran breaks silence on unexpected change in 'The Bachelorette'

Jenn Tran, the newest Bachelorette, has taken the show's unexpected delay in stride by joking about it.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 27-year-old American TV personality shared a funny response when asked about the break a few weeks after people found out that the new season of The Bachelorette would not air in the summer.

At the Cape Radiance Gala red carpet in Los Angeles on March 24, Tran joked, “I don’t know anything about that. Long live Jenn Tran as the last Bachelorette. I’d love that.”

Notably, this is not the first time she discussed hiatus in the dating show, as she had previously opened up to the same outlet by saying, “It was a surprise to me. The franchise has been going on for so long. Sometimes you hear things like why [shows go on pause]. I have no idea why and what’s going on there. I really have no idea.”

“The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor, which airs in the fall, where people are home and ready to watch TV,” the Dancing with the Stars dancer articulated.

“So maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility. That would be nice,” Jenn Tran concluded.