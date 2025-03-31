Meghan Trainor drops bombshell about her stunning body transformation

Meghan Trainor recently got candid and opened up about her shocking body transformation.

Conversing with Entertainment Tonight at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event on March 29, the 29-year-old American singer-songwriter talked about her body transformation and said she is “trying all the things” and that “science is the secret” to her new look.

Trainor admitted, “I learnt a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio, and my body was inflamed, always.”

The Made You Look crooner went on to share that she is now trying to "biohack" her body to slow down ageing.

“So, anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it. I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it.’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me,” she added.

Notably, this is not the first time Trainor has talked about body transformation, as on the Today show in December 2024, she reflected on changing her body by lifting weights.

At that time, the To the Moon hitmaker explained that she started lifting weights because she wanted to be stronger and her two sons, Riley (4 years old) and Barry (20 months old), came to see her after each workout.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that in early 2025, Meghan Trainor got breast implants and told PEOPLE that she had thought about this since she was a teenager.