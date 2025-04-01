Photo: Emma Stone's marriage hanging by a thread amid career pressure: Source

Emma Stone and Dave McCarey have been married for four years.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the La La Land hitmaker sees a potential strain in their marriage as she struggles to make time for her married life.

"Emma sees success forming cracks in her marriage,” shared an informant.

They went on to address, “Especially since her name is much bigger than Dave's and his ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her.”

"She fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood," the source noted and added, "Emma has wondered, even with their success, if it was a good idea to become business partners with Dave.

Mentioning a significant shift in their dynamic, the source revealed that their marriage is clearly affected because "these days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage.”

"And she knows what these film partnerships have done in other Hollywood couples," they concluded.