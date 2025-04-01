David Beckham’s ex assistant reignites old cheating scandal

Rebecca Loos accused the retired footballer of extramarital affair with her two decades ago

David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos has stepped into the spotlight again about an earlier cheating scandal involving her and the Beckhams.

The Dutch model, 47, made an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia posted Sunday where she doubled down on her "truth" about the alleged affair with the retired footballer while he was still married.

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Loos told the outlet. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."

Although the soccer star, 49, has previously denied the accusations she made twenty years ago, Loos noted the seriousness of the matter.

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth," she added.

Loos went on about how a day in her life look like back when she worked for Beckham in Madrid, saying she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening."

She added Victoria was out of town when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, adding that she "gave in."

"I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me," Loos said. "And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realisations started to hit that I'd been massively played."

Loos also defended her decision to speak out publicly after claims of an extramarital affair hit the British media, justifying that she "always had the opinion [that] it's better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control."

For those unversed, Loos worked with Beckham shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in

July 2023 and came forward with her allegation in April 2004 following her termination.

Two decades later, in a 2023 four-part series, Beckham, the soccer star touched upon a difficult time in his and Victoria’s marriage.

Victoria called the time when her husband transferred to Real Madrid "the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life." The couple did not name Loos or her accusations in the series.

Loos is now married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys.