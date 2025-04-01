'Mad Max' actor Richard Norton dies at 75

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton passed away on Sunday, March 30.

His wife Judy Green announced his death via his Instagram account.

"I am numb and devastated, I have no words I have lost my everything," she began.

"I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss," she continued in her Instagram caption.

Norton's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Norton, who starred in over 70 films, got his big break in 1980's The Octagon.

Among his most recent roles was playing The Prime Imperator in 2024's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which he also played in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

He also worked with several other martial arts talents, including Jackie Chan.

Norton got tributes from big names from the industry including James Gunn and Chuck Norris.

"Richard Norton was a wonderfully talented stunt performer, stunt coordinator, and actor. He was also a friend. I met Richard as the fight choreographer on The Suicide Squad; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs Rick Flag Jr., and more," Gunn wrote in his caption.

"He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies. I’d constantly grill him for tales about working on the 90’s Hong Kong movies we both loved so much, and he was always happy to oblige," Gunn continued.

"Richard seemed twenty years younger than he was so I was particularly surprised to wake up this morning to hear of his passing," he added.

The film world will be a less vibrant place without him. Rest in Peace, friend," Gunns concluded.

Chuck Norris said in his tribute, "Richard, you made me not only a better martial artist but a better person. You inspired so many, and your legacy and impact will continue to live on for generations to come. You were truly one of the finest men I’ve ever known. I long for more time together, but I take comfort in the fact that we will meet again."