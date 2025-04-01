Sean Diddy Combs sexual assault lawsuit dismissed

One of the many sexual assault lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs has been dismissed.

A New York judge dismissed the case due to the anonimity of the accuser, who is referred to in the suit as John Doe.

"The "very gravity of the charges" combined with "no evidence of specific and concrete harm... undermine her claim to proceed anonymously," the court ruled after attorney Tony Buzbee filed a motion for Doe to proceed anonymously.

The court ordered Doe to file a complaint under her name by 20 March and later dismissed the case on March 31 as Doe decided against pursuing the case further.

"There is a lot of fear amongst these plaintiffs. These are tough cases and they are many times re-traumatising for those who pursue them. This woman chose not to proceed and subject herself to the media circus and the perceived danger she felt. We have to respect that," Buzbee said in a statement to Variety.

The suit was originally filed in October last year, claiming Combs attempted to sexually assault the woman at a New York City party in 1995 and hit her when she refused his advances.

Combs is currently behind bars pre-trial over federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and providing transportation for prostitution. The trial is due May 5.

The disgraced music mogul also has several civil lawsuits against him, alleging sexual assault towards multiple women and men.