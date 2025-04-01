Meghan Markle gears up with ‘As Ever' drop

Meghan Markle has just started preparations for her brand As Ever and its slated to drop just next week.

This update has come straight from Meghan’s own Instagram account, and includes a behind-the-scenes image of the upcoming drop, as well as an image from the shoot going on at Montecito mansion.

The image in question is a snap of Meghan’s back on a chair, with a hand peeking through, presumably of Harry as well as her dog Mia standing on its hind legs—all while the table is filled with items like a fruit plate, a glass of wine, water, a croissant, grapes etc.

Those subscribed to Meghan’s emailing list also received a more in-depth announcement that reads, "I am so excited to introduce the As ever collection to you this week.”

“Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life, like the lemon ginger tea blend which is a fuss free spin on the warm drink I make at home using fresh lemons from the garden.”

“Crepes remind me of my time backpacking through France as a student.”

“Of course you'll find the Raspberry Spread that started it all, presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule.”