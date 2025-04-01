Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre makes harrowing admission about her death

Prince Andrew’s accuser has just stepped forward with a new admission, and this time in involves how long she has to live.

According to a report by CNN the accuser in question got into a car accident recently and ended up hitting a school bus.

This has led her doctors to give her less than four days to live, as of this Sunday.

The announcement has been made by Ms Giuffre herself, on Instagram and includes an image of her in a hospital bed with bruises covering most of her face.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live,” she wrote in the caption explaining her situation.

She even tugged at heartstrings after saying her only wish in this moment is to see her children “one last time”.

Source: Virginia Giuffre's Instagram

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,

According to her own account the school bus in question was “driving 110km” (68 mph) and hit her car while it was making a turn, however no further details are available at this time.

Since then her spokesperson Dini von Mueffling also came forward and told the same outlet, “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

For those unversed with her connection to Prince Andrew, the accuser called out the Duke of York for being ‘forced’ into sex with, on one of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island when she was barely 17 years old.

The case ended with an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.