Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell enjoy date night in L.A after daughter's birth

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, were all smiles as they enjoyed a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Monday. 

The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Tove, via surrogate in January, looked stylish and relaxed while cheering on the Lakers to a 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

According to Daily Mail, the Emily In Paris star rocked a casual yet chic look, pairing a grey graphic T-shirt tucked into blue denim jeans with a black leather jacket, accessorized with a burgundy handbag and gold hoop earrings. 

Meanwhile, McDowell complemented her style with a patterned tan jacket over a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Additionally, their outing came shortly after Lily celebrated her first birthday as a mother, sharing heartfelt family moments on Instagram. 

Despite criticism from some over their decision to use a surrogate, McDowell defended their journey, urging compassion and understanding, as per the outlet. 

The evening also saw actress Eiza González turning heads in a sleek black crop top and low-rise trousers, capturing selfies with fans.

