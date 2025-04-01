Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino were first linked in 2018

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino's relationship had been "rocky for a long time” before their recent breakup.

Since it was revealed that Sweeney had called off the wedding, rumors of her romance with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell began swirling again.

However, a source says The White Lotus actress’ career is thriving, and she wants to focus on that.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source told People.

Sweeney has multiple acting projects lined up, including the third season of Euphoria and two biopics.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the tipster alleged.

The Eden actress is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago," therefore, "This is what she wants to focus on right now."

"She's not ready to settle down," the source explained. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."