Prince Harry 'flabbergasted' as project has been taken 'hostage'

Prince Harry is sad over bullying allegations from Sentebale management

April 02, 2025

Prince Harry is upset over the bullying allegations from his charity chairwoman.

The Duke of Sussex, who has mysteriously exited from Sentebale after a heated battle with Dr Sophie Chandauka, believes he has been wrongfully accused of bullying.

Alex Rayner, who attended Eton with Harry told MailOnline: "He is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair.

"It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover. He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him.

"I think it's too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back,” he noted.

