Coldplay's Chris Martin jokes about viral 'kiss cam' incident in new show

Coldplay’s Chris Martin makes witty remark in first show since 'kiss cam' incident

Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, addressed the now-viral “kiss cam” incident involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in the band’s recent concert in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Days after the Astronomer boss was spotted being intimate with a woman who wasn't his wife during the Boston concert, the pop star gave his next crowd a witty disclaimer during his Saturday concert.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen. How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," Martin said at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

He added, “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now!”

For those unversed, the kiss cam had panned onto a pair that was later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

“Oh, look at these two," Martin said as Byron was spotted with his arms wrapped around the woman's waist.

"Come on, you’re OK. Oh what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” the Coldplay frontman added as the man immediately lunged out of the shot while the woman covered her face with her hands and turned her back on the camera.

In another video that was making rounds online, Martin added, “Oh shit, I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

On Saturday, just days after the clip went viral, Byron submitted his resignation from the company, where he had been the CEO since 2023. Cabot reportedly joined as Chief People Officer nine months ago.