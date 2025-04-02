 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly sets record straight over baby girl's name

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed a baby girl this month

Lifestyle News Desk
April 02, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly is clarifying the real name of his baby daughter with Megan Fox.

The rapper, who has welcomed the little one with the actress last week, is setting the record straight about the name of the baby girl.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’," he shared a screenshot of a TikTok video about their birth announcement.

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready,” he continued.

This comes as Kelly earlier announced: "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," Kelly

Megan and MGK announced pregnancy after their breakup last year.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," a source at the time told PEOPLE. “Right now they’re amicable."

“But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” the insider added.

