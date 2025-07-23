'The Summer I Turned Pretty' author reflects on 'emotional' S3

Author gets honest about 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3

Jenny Han is not only the author but creator, writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.



Ahead of season three, the writer, in an interview with People, said it was "emotional in part because I put everything into the show."

"It takes up your whole life, pretty much, all year round," she continued. "I wasn't taking any vacations except for the two weeks that Hollywood shuts down between Christmas and the New Year. That was the only vacation that I was taking."

Jenny also weighed in on writing and making a series. "I was used to a much more easy life as a novelist. I'm like, 'Ph, I'm going to a coffee shop to write.' Or, 'I'm going to Italy to rent a house and we'll just write. I'm sitting in a pool, I'm just being inspired by vibes."

But in contrast, the series making "is a totally different beast," adding, "Which I love, is the thing. I feel so lucky to do it. And I feel so energized by the work."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenny said she is a self-proclaimed "perfectionist." Given this, she noted, "I also like things how I like them. So I am always on set, because so much storytelling happens at every single level."

She also gave an example of how she is particular about the smallest of details. "I'm going, hmm, this orange juice, we wouldn't be using this brand ... And I think those sort of details, to me, make it feel really real."

"I like to watch something and really just feel like, 'These are real people, living their real lives,'" the 44-year-old noted. "So all those details make a difference."

The Summer I Turned Pretty's first three episodes of season three are available on Prime Video.