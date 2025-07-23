Lindsay Lohan shares hilarious update about son Luai

Lindsay Lohan reveals her son mocks her

Lindsay Lohan has shared that her son Luai has already started mocking her.

She made these remarks while promoting her upcoming movie in an interview with E! News.

The Hollywood actress and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles as Anna Coleman and Tess, respectively, in Freakier Friday.

The sequel explores the complexities of merging two families and the challenges of navigating teenage life and adult responsibilities.

Lindsay Lohan candidly discussed the challenges she is facing while bringing up two-year-old son.

Recalling a hilarious incident with her son, The Parent Trap actress began, "I have this thing, where I'm like, 'Luai, don't do that.”

"And this morning before I was going to say it, he's like, 'Don't do that, Luai,' and looked at me and I was like, 'Oh my god, he's mocking me.'"

"I'm not in that position with my son yet. He's still a toddler. [But] he runs! Fast, out of the house. He's like, 'Outside!' Gone," she added.

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls actress admitted that her priorities have changed after becoming a mother.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas, with whom she has been married since 2022, welcomed their son Luai in 2023.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released on August 7, 2025.