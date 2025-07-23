 
Geo News

Lindsay Lohan shares hilarious update about son Luai

Lindsay Lohan shares son, Luai, with her husband, Bader Shammas

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 23, 2025

Lindsay Lohan reveals her son mocks her

Lindsay Lohan has shared that her son Luai has already started mocking her.

She made these remarks while promoting her upcoming movie in an interview with E! News.

The Hollywood actress and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles as Anna Coleman and Tess, respectively, in Freakier Friday.

The sequel explores the complexities of merging two families and the challenges of navigating teenage life and adult responsibilities.

Lindsay Lohan candidly discussed the challenges she is facing while bringing up two-year-old son.

Recalling a hilarious incident with her son, The Parent Trap actress began, "I have this thing, where I'm like, 'Luai, don't do that.”

"And this morning before I was going to say it, he's like, 'Don't do that, Luai,' and looked at me and I was like, 'Oh my god, he's mocking me.'"

"I'm not in that position with my son yet. He's still a toddler. [But] he runs! Fast, out of the house. He's like, 'Outside!' Gone," she added.

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls actress admitted that her priorities have changed after becoming a mother.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas, with whom she has been married since 2022, welcomed their son Luai in 2023. 

Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released on August 7, 2025.

Jensen Ackles opens up about his bond with Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles opens up about his bond with Jared Padalecki
Coldplay dedicates Nashville concert to Ozzy Osbourne: 'Ozzy, We Love You'
Coldplay dedicates Nashville concert to Ozzy Osbourne: 'Ozzy, We Love You'
'Superman' director breaks silence over most debated scene
'Superman' director breaks silence over most debated scene
Tia Mowry breaks silence after being slammed for calling herself 'single mom' video
Tia Mowry breaks silence after being slammed for calling herself 'single mom'
Jessica Simpson reflects on lost love in emotional song
Jessica Simpson reflects on lost love in emotional song
Ozzy Osbourne's poignant views on his legacy resurfaces after death
Ozzy Osbourne's poignant views on his legacy resurfaces after death
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live' next in line for cancellation after Stephen Colbert show ends?
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live' next in line for cancellation after Stephen Colbert show ends?
Stars mourn loss of Ozzy Osbourne with heartfelt tributes
Stars mourn loss of Ozzy Osbourne with heartfelt tributes