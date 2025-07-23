Kanye West, Bianca Censori face trolling

50 Cent trolls Kanye West & Bianca Censori

50 Cent, who is known for trolling others on social media, has taken a potshot at a new target: Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.



In a post on Instagram, the In da Club rapper, in his savage tone, remarked on the couple’s photo walking on a street. “***** the side walk is for ******, you get your *** out on that street and catch a date,” his caption read.

Apart from this, the 50-year-old recently looked back at the clash of his album Curtis with Ye's Graduation on the charts in 2007.

“We made the highest sales week for Hip Hop culture, doing that and being competitive,” the Queens rapper said after Kanye had a lead in the album sales at the time.

He continued, “People that were participating as fans were buying more than one copy of it, because of the competitive side of it. When you look at it… we had to stand together to face off, but we never had an issue."

“That was his ‘break’ album that broke him in. If I was trying to combat that, I would’ve went on tour with him," he added.

"I would’ve had all of the material with the albums that worked ahead of [Graduation] to draw from, while he had that one record."

On the other hand, Ye previously gushed about the Candy Shop rapper, writing, “50 Cent is one of my favorite people. He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence.”

However, 50 did not take Kanye's compliment to heart by pointing to his remarks about his once-close friend Jay-Z's children, “Damn it Ye ya dangerous right now, what you say about the kids man.”