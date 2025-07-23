Critics get honest about 'Freakier Friday'

Critics share verdict about 'Freakier Friday'

There are still a few weeks to go before Freakier Friday's release, but critics have shared their early reactions on Lindsay Lohan's forthcoming movie.



Variety's Jazz Tangcay writes, "Freakier Friday is an absolute riot!. I laughed and I cried. It's such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh, and Manny Jacinto, I love him."

Similarly, Jeff Conway pens, "Freakier Friday is double the fun and twice the sweetness as the original!. These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven't missed a beat! Their on-screen chemistry is truly something special. A true delight that the entire family will enjoy."

The forthcoming film is the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday, and it has been so long in demand by its fans, as Jamie Lee Curtis, one of the stars, told People, "Everybody I've ever spoken to has asked, 'Will there be a Freaky Friday sequel?'"

She continued, "And the answer was 'Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.' So then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it."

Freakier Friday will be out on Aug 8.