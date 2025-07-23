Ozzy Osbourne wanted THIS band's music played on his funeral

Ozzy Osbourne's vision for his funeral revealed

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed his plans for his funeral before his death at 76, including which band's music he'd like played at his funeral.

Ozzy died on Tuesday, July 22, per a statement released by his family.

The metal icon’s death came after he fulfilled his wish to perform one last time with his band Black Sabbath just weeks ago.

Back in 2011, Ozzy opened up about how he wanted his funeral to be like.

"There'll be no harping on the bad times," he told The Times.

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky," he said, acknowledging his privilege.

"That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say thanks," he added.

The Paranoid hitmaker shared his opinion on what type of music should be played on his funeral.

"I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy," he said of his family.

Later, he changed his choice in music and said he’d like A Day In The Life by The Beatles to play at his funeral. Ozzy credited The Beatles for inspiring him to become a musician and reiterated that their music should be played during his funeral.

Regarding his own music, he said he certainly didn’t want his own hits played at his funeral.

"I definitely don't want my f**king greatest hits album - I never ever play that thing, I'm f**king embarrassed," Ozzy Osbourne remarked.