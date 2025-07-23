 
Geo News

Channing Tatum finds 'superhero of the highest order'

Channing Tatum unable to stop himself as he praises young boy dressed as Superman

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 23, 2025

Channing Tatum finds superhero of the highest order
Channing Tatum finds 'superhero of the highest order' 

Hollywood star Channing Tatum couldn't help admiring a young boy walking the streets of Gaza dressed as Superman.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of an unnamed Palestinian boy. 

The text written on the boy's picture read, "A young Palestinian boy, having witnessed more terror than most adults beyond Gaza ever will, wanders the streets dressed as Superman." 

Channing Tatum shared the post while explaining his intentions: 

"This is not a political post because I don't know enough about anything to have a real voice in this. But I have enough of a voice to say this little boy is a superhero of the highest order and I pray for his safety and strength."

Channing Tatum finds superhero of the highest order


Ozzy Osbourne wanted THIS band's music played on his funeral video
Ozzy Osbourne wanted THIS band's music played on his funeral
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' author reflects on 'emotional' S3
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' author reflects on 'emotional' S3
Lindsay Lohan shares hilarious update about son Luai video
Lindsay Lohan shares hilarious update about son Luai
Lindsay Lohan gets honest about only son
Lindsay Lohan gets honest about only son
Kanye West, Bianca Censori face trolling
Kanye West, Bianca Censori face trolling
Jennifer Aniston proud to break free from ‘Friends' typecasting
Jennifer Aniston proud to break free from ‘Friends' typecasting
Pedro Pascal shares regret over filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Pedro Pascal shares regret over filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Jensen Ackles opens up about his bond with Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles opens up about his bond with Jared Padalecki