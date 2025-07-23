Channing Tatum finds 'superhero of the highest order'

Hollywood star Channing Tatum couldn't help admiring a young boy walking the streets of Gaza dressed as Superman.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of an unnamed Palestinian boy.

The text written on the boy's picture read, "A young Palestinian boy, having witnessed more terror than most adults beyond Gaza ever will, wanders the streets dressed as Superman."

Channing Tatum shared the post while explaining his intentions:

"This is not a political post because I don't know enough about anything to have a real voice in this. But I have enough of a voice to say this little boy is a superhero of the highest order and I pray for his safety and strength."



