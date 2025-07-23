Elton John takes shot at ending Brooklyn Beckham's feud with Beckham family

Elton John becomes neutral adviser in Beckham family feud

The Beckham clan has found a neutral party in Elton John to help resolve matters as they continue infighting.

For those who don’t know, Elton John is godfather to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, who is currently at odds with his family.

Elton was seen treating Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, to lunch at La Guerite beach club in the South of France.

According to The Sun, Elton briefly touched on the subject of the couple’s feud with the Beckham family and tried to persuade them to reconcile.

A source told the publication, "Elton is the showbiz equivalent of Switzerland. He's utterly neutral in this row."

"Elton of old may have relished in taking sides - in this case his young godson, Brooklyn - but two years off his 80th birthday, he's a man who has seen and done it all. He just wants everyone to be happy," the mole explained.

The mole said Elton doesn’t want to interfere in the feud, but he does take his role as Brooklyn’s spiritual guide pretty seriously.

"There is no side-taking as such; he simply adores his godson, and really has a laugh with Nicola who he thinks has a great sense of humour," the tipster said.

"He wants to look after them in his role as 'spiritual adviser' as a godfather, it's a role he takes seriously," they continued.

"Elton and David think the situation is terribly sad, and has gently suggested to all involved that life is short - to patch things up," the mole added.

Elton John has been a friend of David and Victoria Beckham for around 30 years and wants Brooklyn to reconcile with his parents, who have publicly extended olive branches to him via their social media posts.