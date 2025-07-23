Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift relationship is like gender swapped 'Pretty Woman'

Travis Kelce compares Taylor Swift relationship to reverse 'Pretty Woman' plot

Travis Kelce jokingly compared his life with Taylor Swift to the iconic romantic film Pretty Woman.

In the season finale of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, the duo watched and reviewed the 1990 romantic classic, which stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

In the film, Gere, a rich man, hires a prostitute played by Roberts to attend social gatherings with him as his girlfriend. He ultimately falls in love with her.

Reviewing the film, the brothers gave it high ratings in all their categories, except for “feminism score,” where they struggled.

"I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script," explained Travis, 35.

"I think we need to make Pretty Man. And we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn't know where she's going. She doesn't know how to drive a car," he suggested.

Jason, thought that sounded like Travis’ current life, saying, “Travis, you're living Pretty Man right now. You are pretty man. You're living your own Julia Roberts straight down.”

Travis burst out laughing and added, "I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home."

"That’s why me and Julia Roberts — when I met Julia — it felt like we were the same person, so cool," Travis joked. "She spoke to me in this movie," he continued.

"All right. Now it's all I'm doing. I'm just the NFL stripper. That's it. Just an NFL hooker, man," he joked.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in mid-2023 and made their relationship public in September 2023.