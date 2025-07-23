 
Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's everyday habit takes after mom's passion

Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's habits are just like his mom's

Web Desk
July 23, 2025

Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai takes after mom in THIS habit

Lindsay Lohan's son has a fun morning tradition that’s the same as one of her passions.

Lindsay, who welcomed Luai, 2, with husband Bader Shammas in 2023, said their son likes to dance in the mornings.

At other times, he’s just "running everywhere."

"Right now he's just running everywhere, and I need to get that under control," the Freakier Friday star told People. "He loves dance time in the morning. That's a big thing."

She also gushed over her son’s milestones, saying, "He has a new milestone every day. He tells so many stories and he's just a really intelligent 2-year-old."

The Mean Girls actress has been sharing her joy of family time on social media.

On Wednesday, July 2, she shared a cute selfie with Luai and Shammas. While the child faced away from the camera, the couple looked at the camera and smiled.

"Grateful. Momenti indimenticabili in Italia con la mia famiglia," she wrote in the caption, which translates from Italian to English to "Unforgettable moments in Italy with my family."

The couple also recently celebrated Luai’s second birthday. In a social media post, the actress, 39, shared a family photo of herself holding Luai on her hip while standing beside Shammas.

“Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai!,” she wrote in the caption.

“Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy,” Lindsay Lohan’s caption continued.

