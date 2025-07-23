What did Ozzy Osbourne die from?

Ozzy Osbourne, the pioneering frontman of Black Sabbath and heavy metal’s “Prince of Darkness,” died July 22, 2025, at age 76.

His family confirmed his passing came after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and related health complications

Diagnosed in 2020, Osbourne contended with progressively worsening symptoms, including tremors, impaired mobility and a decline in overall health.

In recent years, he suffered a severe spinal injury from a quad‑bike crash, which required multiple surgeries and further limited his ability to perform.

Despite his illness, Osbourne staged one final farewell concert, "Back to the Beginning," on July 5 in Birmingham, England.

Seated throughout the show due to limited walking ability, he delivered a four-song set in the presence of original Black Sabbath members

Efforts to continue touring were halted after he lost the ability to walk and endured ongoing physical pain

Details on his immediate cause of death were not provided. However, medical experts note that Parkinson’s, especially when advanced, can contribute to fatal complications such as pneumonia, falls and other systemic issues

Surrounded by family, Osbourne passed away 17 days after his final performance, ending a legendary career defined by raw musical innovation and unwavering resilience.