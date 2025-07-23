Lindsay Lohan gets honest about only son

Lindsay Lohan reflects on her son Luai

Lindsay Lohan's only child, Luai, is doing wonders, according to her, as she shares her love for her 2-year-old.



At the premiere of Freakier Friday, the actress in Los Angeles raved about her baby boy. "He has a new milestone every day. He tells so many stories and he's just a really intelligent 2-year-old."

Recently, she celebrated her son's birthday with a dinosaur-themed party and shared the photos on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai!", she captioned. Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy."

"You are the deepest love we have ever known, the wildest adventure, and the most beautiful purpose. You have given our lives a whole new meaning, and we are grateful every single day," she continued.

"Here is to another year of cuddles, giggles, and magic. Me and Daddy love you more than words can say," the star concluded.

Lindsay shares Luai with Bader Shammas, with whom she married in July 2022.