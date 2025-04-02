 
Geo News

Megan Fox, MGK ‘co-parenting' plans spilled by insider

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are focused on being there for daughter

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s co-parenting plans have been laid bare.

The former lovers, who welcomed a baby daughter last week, are focusing on being together for their little one.

A source tells Page Six: “The exes don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.”

The source adds that MGK “was there in the delivery room when their daughter was born.”

Megan and MGK announced pregnancy after their breakup last year.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," a source at the time told PEOPLE. “Right now they’re amicable."

“But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” the insider added.

