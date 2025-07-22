 
Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury

July 22, 2025

Jean Smart recently got candid about her knee injury and revealed that surgery forced her offstage for 2 weeks.

On Monday, July 21, the 73-year-old American actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine, where she uncovered new details of her knee injury before returning to her one-woman Broadway show, Call Me Izzy, on Tuesday, July 22.

Smart shared that she "went down like a ton of bricks" after she fell in New York City on July 4 while walking with her sons.

The Primetime Emmy-winning star admitted she loves New York, but "sometimes the streets are a little treacherous," with "potholes and things like that."

Smart said she got hurt when she turned quickly to catch a cab and did not see one of the "hockey-puck-sized" bases of a barrier on the ground. She said the barriers are there to "keep cars from cutting the corners too close, I think.”

"As I was sitting there in the street waiting for the ambulance, a guy came along and tripped over the same thing," the star of A Simple Favor noted.

Notably, the nurse at the hospital’s emergency room, where Smart was first taken, revealed that the incident is quite common.

"She said, 'Oh, I, I know exactly what you're talking about. We get one a day.’ And that's in a tiny little hospital. I said, 'Well, how come nobody's screaming bloody murder about it?'” The Accountant alum recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Smart was shifted to another hospital where she underwent knee surgery with a “really wonderful surgeon" after four days, i.e., on July 8.

