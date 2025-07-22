Jean Smart shares spine-chilling details of her knee injury

Jean Smart says, 'How come nobody's screaming bloody murder about it?'

Jean Smart recently got candid about her knee injury and revealed that surgery forced her offstage for 2 weeks.

On Monday, July 21, the 73-year-old American actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine, where she uncovered new details of her knee injury before returning to her one-woman Broadway show, Call Me Izzy, on Tuesday, July 22.

Smart shared that she "went down like a ton of bricks" after she fell in New York City on July 4 while walking with her sons.

The Primetime Emmy-winning star admitted she loves New York, but "sometimes the streets are a little treacherous," with "potholes and things like that."

Smart said she got hurt when she turned quickly to catch a cab and did not see one of the "hockey-puck-sized" bases of a barrier on the ground. She said the barriers are there to "keep cars from cutting the corners too close, I think.”

"As I was sitting there in the street waiting for the ambulance, a guy came along and tripped over the same thing," the star of A Simple Favor noted.

Notably, the nurse at the hospital’s emergency room, where Smart was first taken, revealed that the incident is quite common.

"She said, 'Oh, I, I know exactly what you're talking about. We get one a day.’ And that's in a tiny little hospital. I said, 'Well, how come nobody's screaming bloody murder about it?'” The Accountant alum recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Smart was shifted to another hospital where she underwent knee surgery with a “really wonderful surgeon" after four days, i.e., on July 8.