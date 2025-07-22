Harper Beckham ready to serve new role amid family drama: Source

Photo: Harper Beckham trying to fix family drama after Brooklyn's wish: Source

Harper Beckham reportedly has offered to help repair Beckham’s family bond with her brother Brooklyn.

As per the latest findings of Heat Magazine, the youngest member of the Beckham clan has been suffering the most as her parents feud with brother Brooklyn and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

After Brooklyn seemingly extended an olive branch by wishing Harper on her latest birthday, she reportedly believes that she can serve as a mediator.

“Harper’s world has been turned upside down with Brooklyn seemingly ostracising himself from the family.”

While Harper may be too young to fully understand the complexities of adult relationships, she reportedly feels the heat of the matter.

“Seeing her missing her brother and knowing she wants to help fix things really breaks Vic’s heart,” the source continued before moving to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harper is not the first person to offer help as previously Eva Longoria, Victoria’s BFF, stepped up to fix the family drama.

As per Closer Magazine, Eva agreed to act as a mediator between the families, but her efforts went in vain.

“At first, Eva was hesitant to get involved as she didn’t want it to backfire and end up pushing Brooklyn away.”

“Over the last couple of weeks though, Eva’s conversations with Brooklyn have been getting longer and he’s opening up to her about his upset over the situation and how torn he feels between Nicola and his family,” the tipster shared at that time.