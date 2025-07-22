Kate Hudson credits brother Oliver Hudson for being there for her son after divorce

Kate, Oliver Hudson reflect on their close sibling bond

Kate and Oliver Hudson are siblings that get along and rely on each other often.

So much so, that the brother sister duo started their podcast called Sibling Revelry in 2019.

During the Monday episode of the fourth season of their podcast, the siblings answered questions asked by fans.

One fan asked them to share a time when they “really leaned on each other.”

Kate had a vulnerable answer and told Oliver that the “biggest time” he was there for her and her son Ryder Robinson, now 21 — was after she divorced from Chris Robinson in 2007.

“For me, with you and my divorce, with having Ryder and being a working mom, I felt like you really stepped up without me asking,” Kate said. “You just stepped up as Uncle Oli and was really there for us — and Ryder.”

She praised her brother for doing things “without me even having to ask for it.”

"In reflection, you were so stable for Ryder and myself. We had so much fun, and we created fun times with the kids,” the Bride Wars star added.

Kate and The Black Crowes singer Chris, 58, got married in 2000 and welcomed Ryder in January 2004.

The actress later dated Matt Bellamy from 2010 to 2014 and welcomed son Bingham, now 14. She also shares 6-year-old daughter Rani Rose with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.