Travis Kelce's dad makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s Dad says being sround Taylor Swift feels “surreal”

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, opened up about what it feels like to be part of Taylor Swift’s world.

In a recent chat with Daily Mail, Ed commented that it feels “surreal” to be around the pop star.

“It borders on the surreal,” Ed told the outlet on July 21.

“There's no ifs, ands or buts about that ... it's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it,” he noted.

When Taylor first visited Travis at his home two years ago, Ed did not recognize her, however, he is getting used to her and finds the August singer “a very special person.”

“She is a very special person. One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met,” Ed added.

Moreover, earlier this month, Ed spent some quality time with Travis and his oldest son, Json Kelce, during their stay in California for the American Century Championship.

Back in 2023, in an interview with People, Ed talked about Taylor and her impression after they met in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during a game, calling her “very genuine.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he told the outlet at the time. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot,” he continued.