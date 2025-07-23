Derek Hough over the moon on becoming a father

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert share they expect first child

Derek Hough couldn't hold back his happiness as he shared on social media that he has become a father.



The clip on Instagram shows him with his wife, Hayley Erbert, in a sweet manner, revealing they are becoming parents.

"We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," the caption on the video read.

Soon, after the upload of the clip, many congratulatory messages followed, including from Derek’s Dancing with the Stars family.

Britt Stewart congratulated the couple, “Truly no words can match this blessing!!!! Auntie Britt is ready! Love you both so much.”

Rylee Arnold commented, “I’m crying!!!!! This is the best news ever!!!! Congrats you two I couldn’t be happier.”

Derek's sister Katherine Hough gushed, "We are all so excited and thrilled about having a new baby in this family, you two are going to be the best parents. I can hardly stand it!! Cannot wait to meet that sweet angel. Love you guys so much."

Derek and Hayley had a tough time in their relationship after they married in August 2023.

Four months later, the latter was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, leading to the couple cancelling their performances at the time.

In an earlier interview with E! News, the 40-year-old reflected on the challenges in their marriage.

"After three months of getting married, it was like, 'Oh, we're putting those vows to the test real fast,'" he continued.

"But it's been wonderful. It's beautiful. We've had an extraordinary year of triumph, of challenge, and we're here having a good time," Derek concluded.