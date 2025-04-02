 
Geo News

Elon Musk daughter talks about ‘cringe' conversation with dad

Elon Musk daughter talks about her relationship with dad

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Elon Musk’s daughter is opening up her latest interaction with her dad.

In a 90-minute interview, Vivian Wilson spoke explicitly about her father’s relationship with herself and his political views.

“One of the last interactions we ever had was arguing about wearing a mask,” Wilson, 20, told YouTube influencer Hasan Piker in a recent interview

“He sent me this GIF of a sheep and said, ‘Stop being sheeple.’ It was cringe.”

“People think it’s my fault,” Wilson told Piker about her father’s opinions. “I cannot take credit for that, unfortunately.”

Speaking about her father’s right winged views, Vivian added: “[Elon Musk] was not a liberal darling. I f---ing know him, he was never on the left. It was a marketing scheme.”

“People think that we live in a novel and that [my transition] is some tragic character motivation,” she said. “This is not a novel. I am not the reason.”

