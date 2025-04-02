Kristin Cavallari unveils mystery athlete she shared 'deep' connection with

Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed the identity of her mysterious athlete beau whom she was dating.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the reality star confirmed that she had a brief but “deep” fling with retired athlete Nate Thompson.

“This is why I don’t do other people’s podcasts because I say too f–king much,” said Kristin. “I don’t even care. I said his name on [my podcast] tour [last month].

Calling her connection to the ex-athlete “honest, pure, amazing,” The Hills alum said, “I really think he’s such a great guy… a really amazing guy. He’s an ex-hockey player, he’s been retired for a couple years now. He’s a dad. He is someone who has done a lot of work on himself.”

Kristin continued that they “connected on such a deep level. It was one of my deeper relationships I’ve had especially in such a short amount of time.”

“We told each other f–king everything,” added the 38-year-old.

Revealing the reason for her separation from Nate, the TV personality revealed that she is “done” dating athletes.