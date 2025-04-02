 
Geo News

Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison

Camila Cabello explained how she felt over being accused of imitating Charli XCX

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison

Camila Cabello just addressed being accused of emulating Charli XCX and her music style.

After the pop star launched her 2024 single I Luv It, fans started comparing it to Charli’s 2017 song, I Got It, which led to Camila going through a "weird, intense time."

Admitting that she felt “crushed” and “hurt” over how the song, from her 2024 album, C,XOXO, was perceived negatively.

"It crushed me. I don’t know how other artists do it because the negative stuff really depresses me… It was a very weird, intense time, and I started dissociating, which has only happened very few times in my life...” she told Dork Magazine.

The Havana hitmaker continued, "In the beginning. I was hurt and felt s***** about the reaction but I feel like I’m open to hearing positive things like that now. I am still processing everything."

"Even if nobody liked it, I’d still love this record because I only did what felt great to me. But knowing that other people have connected to this music does make me feel understood. I don’t know if I’ve had that before,” she added.

"The things I was writing about for this record are more complex, and there is more tension, which doesn’t always lend itself to easily palatable pop. Unless it’s a song like I Luv It, I guess. I do want to always push myself as a writer, though," Camila Cabello concluded. 

Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour
John Boyega criticizes Star Wars franchise recalling racist backlash
John Boyega criticizes Star Wars franchise recalling racist backlash
Keanu Reeves set to return for ‘John Wick 5'
Keanu Reeves set to return for ‘John Wick 5'
Rosamund Pike recalls filming intimate scene with Pierce Brosnan in 'Die Another Day'
Rosamund Pike recalls filming intimate scene with Pierce Brosnan in 'Die Another Day'
‘Top Gun' star Val Kilmer breathes his last at 65
‘Top Gun' star Val Kilmer breathes his last at 65
Kristin Cavallari unveils mystery athlete she shared 'deep' connection with
Kristin Cavallari unveils mystery athlete she shared 'deep' connection with