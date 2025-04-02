Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison

Camila Cabello just addressed being accused of emulating Charli XCX and her music style.

After the pop star launched her 2024 single I Luv It, fans started comparing it to Charli’s 2017 song, I Got It, which led to Camila going through a "weird, intense time."

Admitting that she felt “crushed” and “hurt” over how the song, from her 2024 album, C,XOXO, was perceived negatively.

"It crushed me. I don’t know how other artists do it because the negative stuff really depresses me… It was a very weird, intense time, and I started dissociating, which has only happened very few times in my life...” she told Dork Magazine.

The Havana hitmaker continued, "In the beginning. I was hurt and felt s***** about the reaction but I feel like I’m open to hearing positive things like that now. I am still processing everything."

"Even if nobody liked it, I’d still love this record because I only did what felt great to me. But knowing that other people have connected to this music does make me feel understood. I don’t know if I’ve had that before,” she added.

"The things I was writing about for this record are more complex, and there is more tension, which doesn’t always lend itself to easily palatable pop. Unless it’s a song like I Luv It, I guess. I do want to always push myself as a writer, though," Camila Cabello concluded.