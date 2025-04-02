 
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'

Cardi B confirmed her split with Offset in July 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Cardi B has made shocking allegations against Offset, claiming that the rapper was allegedly stalking her amid their divorce.

On Saturday, during a live X Spaces conversation, the 32-year-old songstress accused Offset of stalking, harassment, and even sending revenge po*n to her new boyfriend.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," Cardi said of her ex. "All that s---, he was mad."

Cardi also claimed that the Style Rare rapper had been harassing her rumoured partner.

"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months,” she added.

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” alleged Cardi. "He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it."

For those unversed, Cardi exchanged vows with Offset in 2017, and the exes share three kids together - daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl who was born in September 2024.

She called it quits with Offset in July 2024.

