Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update

Royal family has received a heartbreaking news after the palace shared major new update on King Charles health.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace statement about the monarch’s health.

She tweeted, “NEW: Good news about the King's health from Buckingham Palace following his hospital visit last week.

“Aides say that the King had a restful weekend at Highgrove and is going to Windsor Castle to start a usual working week of public and private meetings alongside State duties.”

The palace also announced that the King will host a reception to recognise those involved in community music across the UK, with a focus on grassroots groups and projects, at Windsor Castle on Thursday, 3rd April.

Amid major health update about King Charles, the royal family has received a heartbreaking news as Queen Elizabeth's beloved godson dies aged 79 after suffering a head injury.

According to the Daily Express, Lord Charles O'Hagan died at North Devon Hospital on March 23 after suffering a subdural haematoma.

Lord Charles O'Hagan also held a ceremonial position as a Page of Honour to the late Queen Elizabeth between 1959 and 1962.