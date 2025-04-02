Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral

Meghan Markle has won the hearts of her fans with killer dance moves after the duchess posted the video on social media.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared a new video with fans ahead of the launch of her lifestyle range.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her brand.

She is first seen stirring two pots simultaneously, smiling and doing a little dance while dressed down in a white sweatshirt and jeans.

The duchess is then seen leaning over a table as she checks the packaging for one of the 'As Ever' products, with other items from the brand — including her raspberry jam, honey and herbal teas — also visible.

Meghan posted the video with caption, “From the start to the finish. What an adventure it’s been. One more sleep! @aseverofficial.”

Fans and friends have sent love to Meghan by pressing the heart button on the post as she showed off her moves in her Montecito kitchen.

According to Hello, with the post Meghan confirms that Wednesday 2nd April will be the date that her first products from her brand will be available to customers in the US from her website.