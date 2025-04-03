 
Reese Witherspoon drops first glimpse of 'Legally Blonde' prequel series

Lexi Minetree, announced as young Elle Woods in February, takes on her first lead role

News Desk
April 03, 2025

Reese Witherspoon shared the first look at the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Witherspoon took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 2, to give her fans a glimpse of the highly awaited show.

She posted a photo of Lexi Minetree as young Elle Woods, who can be seen talking on a telephone while lying on a bed.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!" she captioned the joint post with Minetree.

Back in May 2024, Prime Video made an announcement that they were coming up with the prequel series in collaboration with Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine.

The series will chronicle Elle Woods' life (Minetree) through her high-school years, long before she became the nation's top lawyer in pink. It will explore “the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film," as per a release.

Witherspoon, who will serve as an executive producer for Elle, said in a statement, “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!”

