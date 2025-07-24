Stephen Colbert celebrates surprising news on 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert gleefully reacts to progress in Epstein case

Stephen Colbert gleefully hosted the recent episode of The Late Show following reports that US President Donald Trump was named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The show host celebrated shortly after news broke about the show's cancellation. “There’s been a lot of smoking guns in this case,” Colbert said.

“But shortly before we taped this show, we got the smokiest yet — because The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president that his name was in the Epstein files," he added. “What! But he said he hardly knew the guy!”

Colbert, clearly enjoying the moment, rubbed his hands together and leaned into the camera. “He’s in the files! He’s in the files! Yay! Yay!” he exclaimed. “You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? They’re not talking about this.”

The host went on to mock the various ways Trump might be identified in the documents, “Of course, names like Donald Trump, Donald John Trump, Donald J. Trump, Donny Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s Father, Big Daddy, Big Daddy Bronzer, aka the Donald, and a mystery man known only as micropenis DJT.”

“If you’re worried you might be in the files, you’re in the files,” Colbert quipped.

Colbert’s latest roast of Trump came just days after he fired back at the president, who had gleefully celebrated news of The Late Show's cancellation.

For those unversed, earlier this the month the Epstein’s death case was about to close reaffirming that he died by suicide.