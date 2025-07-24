 
Geo News

Winona Ryde opens up about her past crush on Al Pacino

Winona Ryder reveals she was 'in love' with Al Pacino but he rejected her for THIS reason

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Winona Ryder reveals she was in love with Al Pacino
Winona Ryder reveals she was 'in love' with Al Pacino

Winona Ryder has revealed that she was "actively in love" with Al Pacino, but the legendary actor rejected her because she was "too young."

The 53-year-old actress opened up about her past crush on Al in a new interview with ELLE UK.

Winona, who starred alongside AI in the 2002 comedy Simone, said, “‘I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him."

"We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie," continued the Beetlejuice actress. "I was actively in love with him. "

"He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York." I'm 22, or whatever," the actress shared. "Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like, 'Aw, honey, noooo."

"Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who's younger than me,' joked Winona. "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best."

Al, who has been enjoying the dating scenes for decades, is no stranger to dating women younger than him.

In June 2023, The Godfather actor welcomed a son with 31-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Before Noor, AI was romantically linked to 49-year-old actress Lucila Solá.

Winona Ryder breaks silence on aging criticism
Winona Ryder breaks silence on aging criticism
'Wednesday' producers leaves fans thrilled with major announcement
'Wednesday' producers leaves fans thrilled with major announcement
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston's new blossoming romance: Report
Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston's new blossoming romance: Report
Liam Payne's baby mom Cheryl set for major TV comeback video
Liam Payne's baby mom Cheryl set for major TV comeback
Scheana Shay reveals icy encounter with Lisa Vanderpump
Scheana Shay reveals icy encounter with Lisa Vanderpump
Stephen Colbert celebrates surprising news on 'The Late Show'
Stephen Colbert celebrates surprising news on 'The Late Show'
Bad Bunny recalls unexpected first interaction with Adam Sandler
Bad Bunny recalls unexpected first interaction with Adam Sandler
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director on most miraculous moment of movie
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director on most miraculous moment of movie