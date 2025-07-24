Winona Ryde opens up about her past crush on Al Pacino

Winona Ryder reveals she was 'in love' with Al Pacino

Winona Ryder has revealed that she was "actively in love" with Al Pacino, but the legendary actor rejected her because she was "too young."

The 53-year-old actress opened up about her past crush on Al in a new interview with ELLE UK.

Winona, who starred alongside AI in the 2002 comedy Simone, said, “‘I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him."

"We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie," continued the Beetlejuice actress. "I was actively in love with him. "

"He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York." I'm 22, or whatever," the actress shared. "Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like, 'Aw, honey, noooo."

"Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend, who's younger than me,' joked Winona. "I still play poker with him sometimes. It's the best."

Al, who has been enjoying the dating scenes for decades, is no stranger to dating women younger than him.

In June 2023, The Godfather actor welcomed a son with 31-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Before Noor, AI was romantically linked to 49-year-old actress Lucila Solá.