Scheana Shay reveals icy encounter with Lisa Vanderpump

Scheana Shay recalls recent interaction with Lisa Vanderpump

Scheana Shay, known for her role in Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules, recently shared her surprisingly shady interaction with her former boss and reality TV co-star Lisa Vanderpump.

During her appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on July 22, Scheana opened up about how distant her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump has become in recent years,

“I just hadn’t talked to her in a while,” she said on the show. “You know, when she talks about me now, I’m just one of 700 employees she has, so I’m like, ‘Okay, well then you’re just my former boss.’

The Vanderpump Rules alum went on to describe a particularly icy exchange with Lisa at a recent Emmy event, where Scheana’s attempt to reconnect with her former boss fell flat.

“I thought for a while we were friends,” Scheana explained, before recounting the awkward moment.

“We’re at the Emmys, and I have, you know, like the Alix Earl light, and I’m like, ‘Lisa, this light takes like 10 years off you, let’s get a selfie.’ And it was like, ‘No.’”

Trying to calm the situation, Scheana offered an alternative. “I was like, ‘Wait, no. Someone else could take it. It doesn’t have to be a selfie,’ and she’s like, ‘Why don’t you go take another photo with Kyle Richards?’ I was just like, ‘Wait, are you being serious?’”

For those unversed, Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump are prominent figures on Vanderpump Rules. The two have a complex relationship that has evolved over the show's run.