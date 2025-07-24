Liam Payne's baby mom Cheryl set for major TV comeback

Cheryl turned to friend for major TV return after difficult period

Liam Payne’s baby mom Cheryl is set for a long-awaited return to television.

According to Closer Magazine, the former X Factor judge has now turned to her longtime pal and collaborator Will.i.am to help return after years away from the spotlight.

The singer, who shares son Bear with the late One Direction member is set to return to tv for the first time after her 2019’s The Greatest Dancer.

Will.i.am, who has been the coach on The Voice since 2016, is said to bring Cheryl as a guest mentor on The Voice UK.

However, Cheryl feels “nervous” about the return due to the controversial exit from The X Factor USA, where she was replaced after just one episode due to concerns over her Geordie accent.

"Cheryl’s happy to have another chance to shine on TV. She was unhappy with how things were left with the X Factor," the source told the outlet.

Additionally, insiders have also hinted at Cheryl and Will.i.am’s romantic relationship despite them not revealing anything about it.

Will’s mother, Debra Cain, revealed that their “friendship turned into love,” adding that The Voice coach “is very fond of her.”

On the other hand, an insider revealed that Cheryl "really admires Will and sees him as a bit of a rock, so this is a nice chance for them to get together."

It is worth mentioning that this return also comes after a difficult period for the songstress, including the death of her partner Liam Payne and repeated stalking incidents at her home.

Yet, the source revealed that Cheryl wants to show it to her son Bear “that you can bounce back and be strong.”

“She’s been thinking about getting her career back on track for a while but has understandably been putting Bear first [but] she knows she only has one life [and] she’s vowing to live life to the fullest,” the source claimed.