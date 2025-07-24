Regina King mourns death of ex-boyfriend Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Regina King pays touching tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner following his sudden death

Regina King is mourning the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The 54-year-old actress, who dated Malcolm from 2011 to 2013, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to pay tribute to her former partner.

“Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried,” Regina penned while sharing a snap of Malcolm riding a motorcycle.

“I’m sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones,” she added. “Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

In a follow-up Story, the Friday actress posted an image of the late actor standing tall on a motorcycle with one hand in the air.

“Ride in power," Regina captioned the post.

For those unversed, Malcolm died from accidental drowning at Cocles Beach in Costa Rica over the weekend while vacationing with his wife and their daughter. He was 54.

Born in New Jersey, Regina appeared in many TV dramas including The Cosby Show, Jeremiah, 9-1-1, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Suits.