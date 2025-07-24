Brad Pitt reacts to Jennifer Aniston's new blossoming romance: Report

Photo: Brad Pitt's views on Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis' romance revealed: Report

Brad Pitt seemingly has no hard feelings for his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

As per the latest findings of The Mirror, the A-listed actor only heartfelt wishes when it comes to Jennifer Aniston's blossoming new romance.

As fans know, the Friends alum recently sparked dating rumours when she was spotted over the Fourth of July weekend with hypnotist and wellness coach Jim Curtis, alongside longtime pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Now a source confirmed that noone is cheering louder for Jennifer than her ex-husband, Brad Pitt,

The source added that Brad “couldn’t be more pleased” with Aniston’s new chapter.

“Brad couldn't be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy who seems so tuned into her,” they revealed, adding that Pitt has always harbored a quiet respect and warmth for his former wife.

“His marriage ended – with a bang and a whimper – two decades ago, but he never lost his affection for her," the insider continued.

In conclusion, they said, “When you find the right partner, all's right with the world. He hopes the same is true about Jen.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston started dating each other in 1998 and exchanged vows two-years later in 2000.

However, they marriage did not last long and the couple decided to part ways in 2005.