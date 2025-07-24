Cardi B hit with lawsuit over onstage outburst

Cardi B’s mic throw sparks legal battle

Cardi B is facing a case from an Ohio woman over an incident that happened during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas in 2023.

The lawsuit claims that during her performance, Cardi "appeared onstage under visibly high-temperature conditions and, while holding a microphone, verbally requested that the audience splash water on her."

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Cardi "made repeated gestures and statements encouraging concertgoers to throw water, implicitly authorizing and inviting light splashing from drinks."

Doe claims that, responding to Cardi’s apparent invitation, she splashed a small amount of her drink in the rapper’s direction, just as others in the crowd had done.

The lawsuit alleges that Cardi “suddenly and forcefully” threw her microphone in apparent anger, hitting Doe directly and causing “offensive and unconsented physical contact and physical injury.”

The filing asserts that Cardi 'should have known' throwing a microphone posed a 'foreseeable risk of physical injury,' describing the act as 'unjustified and retaliatory.'

In a statement to People, Doe said, "What has been written off as a joke by many people is actually a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life. I am seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law."

Moreover, the complaint also claims that a day prior this incident, Cardi allegedly threw her microphone towards a DJ.

According to the lawsuit, "Drai's knew or should have known of this prior incident and that Cardi B posed a foreseeable risk of repeat violent conduct during her performance.”