Kevin Bacon reveals he traded Hollywood spotlight for unexpected career shift

Kevin Bacon looked back in the past, revealing that he traded his Hollywood "stardom" for a peaceful life in the countryside.

The actor, whose fame skyrocketed after 1984’s Footloose, revealed that the whirlwind success left him overwhelmed and to escape the nonstop public attention, he decided to live a more quiet life.

Bacon called his sudden rise in fame as "zero to 60," on Thursday’s episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, noting, "I think I had gone through the intensity of Footloose, and exploding onto a kind of national kind of stardom, and then trying to deal with that."

Following the surge in popularity, Bacon craved for solitude and got settled in a "funky, small, rundown farmhouse" in western Connecticut.

"I just thought to myself, 'I'll just be a guy with a dog and live alone. I don't need anything. I don't need anybody,'" he remembered.

"And we lived in this little place, and I chopped the wood, and when we weren’t working, she brought a dog into the mix. So it was us — and [our dogs] Jane and Tybalt," he said, referring to his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

However, after quite some time, his wife got tired of the life away from the city and asked Bacon to move back to urban life.

She said, "This is horrible. I want to go out to lunch. I want to go to the movies or the theater. I want to shop in the Village."

So they moved back to Manhattan, New York after a huge argument, which Bacon admitted was the right desicion.

"It was the greatest thing we ever did. She was so right. Raising kids in Manhattan was the best idea," he added.