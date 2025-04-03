 
Justin Bieber faces backlash over allegedly mocking ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber’s recent social media posts spark backlash with fans accusing him of shading ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez amid concerns for his health and marriage

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

Justin Bieber’s recent social media activity has sparked controversy, with fans accusing the pop star of taking indirect jabs at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. 

The 31-year-old singer has been sharing a flurry of memes and posts on Instagram, but two from Wednesday caught the attention of Gomez’s supporters.

One post featured a clip from The Lord of the Rings, showing Gollum obsessively clutching the One Ring with the caption, "Girls on social media when they get engaged." 

According to Daily Mail, fans speculated this was a dig at Gomez, who got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco in December 2024. 

Another video featured Doja Cat yelling, "You b****! How dare you!" before quickly appearing sweet and innocent. 

The clip was captioned, "me acting psycho daily when I’m just a sweet cute, innocent girlie who crashes out sometimes."

Criticism flooded social media, with fans accusing Bieber of being fixated on Gomez despite being married to Hailey Bieber since 2018. 

Some commenters referenced his alleged "obsession" with Gomez, as per the publication. 

In contrast, others expressed concern for his mental health, citing reports of the singer behaving erratically, not eating or sleeping, and appearing disheveled in recent public appearances.

Moreover, the situation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Bieber’s marriage to Hailey, who recently addressed rumors of unfollowing him on Instagram, attributing it to a "glitch." 

Additionally, fans have also voiced concerns following a troubling livestream where Bieber appeared gaunt and shirtless while rapping along to explicit lyrics, as per the outlet. 

