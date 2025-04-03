Kelly Clarkson quitting her afternoon talk show?

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly planning to quit her talk show to spend more time with her kids, River Rose, 10, and Remy, 8.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Page Six that the singer-turned-host of The Kelly Clarkson Show wants to step down from her afternoon show, but NBC executives are searching for ways to keep her on the network.­

“Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” the source told the outlet.

“The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Kelly, who has been running the show since 2019, was off the air for almost two weeks last month.

Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Kal Penn hosted the show during her absence until she returned on March 18. Kal hosted again on April 1.

The 42-year-old host returned to the set to celebrate the show reaching 1,000 episodes.

In an emotional speech, Kelly told her fans that she has “lost, alone, a lot” over the past six years.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I’ve lost, alone, a lot,” she added.