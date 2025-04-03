King Charles warned he is 'at risk' after latest hospital stay

King Charles has been issued a strong warning that the monarch's health is at risk following latest health concerns.

King Charles wife Queen Camilla has also urged the monarch to rest.

The warning has come from Professional recovery coach Elizabeth Walker after reports the King was said to be working on state papers and making calls from his study after he left the hospital following cancer treatment side effects.

According to the Hello, Elizabeth Walker has warned of the health risks of not resting saying: "When we override our need for rest, nourishment and reflection, we begin to operate purely from the mind, treating the body like a machine. But unlike a machine, we can't just replace a burnt-out part, we carry that wear and tear with us.

"Constantly doing robs us of the opportunity to feel. And it's in feeling that we process, release, and heal, mentally and emotionally.

"Another overlooked impact of working too hard is the way it hijacks the nervous system. When we're constantly switched on, we live in a state of fight or flight, which dulls our ability to experience joy, connection, and creativity. Over time, this doesn't just exhaust us, it can actually rewire our stress response, making calm feel unsafe, unfamiliar and uncomfortable."