Billy Joel reveals pianful truth behind his dream of embracing fatherhood

Billy Joel opens up about the pain that shaped his entire life

July 24, 2025

Billy Joel admits he waited his whole life for THIS one role

Billy Joel recently got candid and revealed he had dreamed of becoming a father all his life.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 76-year-old American singer-songwriter and pianist, who had a complicated and strange relationship with his own father, Howard, shared why he always wanted to embrace fatherhood.

Billy said, “It means a lot to me, and I think that's maybe part of the father thing. I didn't have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad.”

For the unversed, the Piano Man crooner is the father of three daughters. He welcomed his eldest daughter, the 39-year-old Alexa Ray, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Billy shares his 9-year-old Della and 7-year-old Remy with his now-wife Alexis, whom he tied the knot with in 2015.

“I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I’m really enjoying this a lot. It’s something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am,” he wholeheartedly admitted.

Notably, in the new HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, it shows that Billy’s father left him, his mother Rosalind, and his sister Judy when he was just 8 years old.

Later, the An Honest Man hitmaker went looking for his father, Howard, in his early 20s and eventually found him living in Vienna with a new family.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Joel confessed in the film that he “would’ve liked” his father to “have been proud of me," as "we never really made a strong connection… It’s disappointing.”

