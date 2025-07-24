Willie Nelson hit with devastating blow as health forces major life change

Willie Nelson's life takes drastic turn

Willie Nelson is facing a serious health crisis that has forced him to give up a long-time habit.

According to Radar Online, the 92-year-old American singer and guitarist has had to stop smoking weed because his lungs cannot handle it anymore.

However, this change has made Nelson unhappy as he tries other things such as dabs and edibles but they do not work the same for him.

Notably, he has been famous for consuming cannabis in the United States for many years and in an interview, he admitted, "I can't smoke anymore. My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that.' So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles."

An insider told the outlet, “He has munched edibles but it's not the same buzz and he finds them too fuzzy and too weird. He used to hold the joint in his hand like it was glued to his fingers in the past."

The Grammy-winning artist “just can't inhale anymore. His lungs can't sustain any more smoke. He's been overdoing it a bit, but this doesn't mean he has to quit,” they added.

“It was a habit approached and relied on for years like Snoop Dogg. But now he's gone clean. So, the spiritual health move past this moment may have made the decision for him,” the source noted.

For the unversed, Nelson suffered from emphysema, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometime in the past and in 1981, his lungs collapsed, which caused difficulty in breathing for many years.

The On the Road Again crooner “puts on a brave face, but he's not offering up anecdotes. He wants to stay healthy and he's sick of missing the weed and that fog of serenity,” the insider revealed.

“Ha! He's also going through withdrawals. It's been in his rituals. He gets nervous and anxious sometimes,” they concluded.